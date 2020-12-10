SASKATOON -- If you see a memo from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) claiming that staff who don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine will be fined, don’t believe it.

The SHA debunked the claim Thursday on Twitter.

“The SHA has heard from staff & the public that they have seen a memo seemingly from the SHA re: COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy that claims of fines for unvaccinated staff. This "memo" is fake. The vaccine rollout strategy DOES NOT incl mandatory vaccination w/ fines to staff,” the SHA said.

The province expects vaccines for roughly 1,950 people will arrive in Saskatchewan by Dec. 15.

The first phase of vaccine distribution will go to healthcare workers in ICUs, emergency and COVID-19 units at Regina’s Pasqua and General Hospitals. Some will also go to staff of COVID-19 testing centres.