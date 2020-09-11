SASKATOON -- Melville RCMP are asking for assistance in finding a 75-year-old man who went missing Thursday.

Gordon Boggs, who has been diagnosed with dementia and has other medical concerns was last seen driving in the Vonda area around 10 p.m., RCMP said in a news release.

His family and police are concerned for his well being.

Boggs was driving home to Melville from Prince Albert in a 2004 blue-green Pontiac Montana with Saskatchewan plate 510 FSC.

Boggs is described as short with a stocky build, white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, a green vest and blue jeans.

He had his dog Sammy in the van with him, police said.

Anyone who may have information about Boggs' location is asked to call Melville RCMP at 306-728-1700 or contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.