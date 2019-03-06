Erin Pickering received some mixed reactions when she shared her plan to shave her head with her coworkers at the Melfort A&W.

“They were shocked,” Pickering recalled.

Once she explained why, they all jumped on board to help.

“I’m pretty passionate about women’s rights and domestic abuse awareness,” Pickering told CTV News. “I wanted to think of something creative to raise money for the women’s shelter.”

The restaurant put out two jars: one labelled “do shave” and one labelled “don’t shave.” Leaving the decision up to the customers.

The money in both jars is going to North East Outreach and Support Services, which provides shelter and services to victims of abuse.

Pickering said her original goal was to raise $250 for the shelter but so far the jars have collected almost $800.

Pickering says a lot of the older customers tried to help her out by voting she keep her hair, but the “do shave” jar won out.

“I’m really nervous actually,” Pickering said. “I’m going to stock up on hats.”

Pickering will be shaving her head on March 15th and although the voting is over donations will be accepted until that date.