The City of Melfort was presented with a $100,000 from the HumboldtStrong Community Foundation as a thank-you for providing first responders and support after the bus crash that killed 16 people and injured 13.

Cheques were also presented to the communities of Tisdale, Nipawin, and Zenon Park on Wednesday.

From the $4.2 million raised by the foundation, $1.9 million went to the players and their families and the rest was divided among individuals and communities who provided support and resources to the community of Humboldt.

The mayor of Melfort, Rick Lang, said he was not expecting anything from the foundation but is grateful the support across the province is being recognized.

“What it does prove is – in a province such as this we are all neighbours,” Lang told CTV News. “On the ice we might be competitors but when it comes to how we interact with each other community to community, we are all neighbours.”

The foundation is asking the money be used in a way that both honours the victims and supports the community.

Nipawin Hawks $25,000 (to provide scholarhips for players on their team as of April 6, 2018)

STARS $155,000

Ronald McDonald House $50,000

OSI-CAN $25,000 (provides mental health support to first responders)

Community of Humboldt $802,500

Home Communities of Many of the First Responders

Melfort, Tisdale, and Nipawin $100,000 (each)

Zenon Park $50,000