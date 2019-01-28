Tattoo artist and shop owner Matt Reynaud is adding to the experience of getting a tattoo by offering a chance for customers to tattoo each other.

“I just tell them straightforward, your tattoo is going to suck. It’s not going to be the best piece of art but that’s not the point.”

Instead, customers can experience giving a tattoo in a safe, controlled environment, he said.

Reynaud sets groups up with a clean work space, places the design, and explains how to use the machine. He gives pointers throughout the process and will even press the gas pedal for the machine if the customer wants, but the rest is in the customer’s hands.

“It’s kind of fun actually,” Reynaud told CTV News. “It’s like watching somebody else do your job.”

Becky Webb and Jackie Sanderson were two of the first to test out their skills.

Webb has plenty of tattoos - but it was fun and interesting to realize how much actually goes into giving a tattoo, like getting enough ink, giving the right pressure and stretching the skin, she said.

“It was the best tattoo experience of my life.”

Reynaud said he will continue the offer as long as people are showing interest.