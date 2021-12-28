Meili's holiday message to Sask. residents: 'Be kind, but be safe'

Official Opposition Leader Ryan Meili says he's worried that not enough is known about how the Omicron COVID-19 variant will affect Saskatchewan - but he also acknowledges people want to connect with their friends and family over the holidays.

"The message that I would want Saskatchewan people to have right now is, we know there's been a lot of division and debate about vaccines. We know there are families that are fighting between themselves because of different points of view on this," he said in a year-end interview with CTV News.

"My big message would be: be kind, but be safe. So you don't have to exclude people and push them away who aren't vaccinated. But let's meet with people outdoors. Let's keep those bubbles small and not put people in any dangerous situations and remember that's for your own protection but also the protection of others in your family."

He said it has been "well and truly is miraculous" to go from a new disease spreading around the world to multiple effective vaccines within a year.

Still, he said he's also "frustrated beyond belief" by the way the provincial government handled the fourth wave of infections.

The province ignored the advice of health experts and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab in eliminating public health restrictions in the summer, a time when modelling showed that mandatory masks would have led to half the number of cases, he said.

"It is hard not to be angry when I think back to the fact that a lot of those people who we've lost would still be with us. And a lot of the people who have been unable to get access to surgeries, to cancer care, to kids' therapies, that they would have been able to get that care had we just simply listened to the information that was right in front of us."