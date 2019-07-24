The Meewasin Valley Authority is calling on 5,000 volunteers to chalk up a world record on Aug. 31.

It hopes to create a six-kilometre long chalk mural in order to break the world record set by Greeley, Colorado in 2015.

“I was out running on the trail trying to think what we could do to celebrate our 40th anniversary,” Amy Wall from the MVA told CTV News.

“And what better way than to do something on the trail and there was some chalk out that day, so I Googled the record and the idea went from there.”

The MVA says the mural will have a Meewasin Valley theme and “chalkers” will be encouraged to draw animals, plants, insects, flowers, trees, the river, people, birds, trails, canoes, runners and cyclists, but in the end each drawing will be an interpretation by each chalk artist.

Visit the MVA website to sign up to participate in the event at either the 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. start time.