Meewasin kicks off Saskatoon river valley spring cleaning campaign

A campaign to clean up the Meewasin Valley was delayed a few days by the spring snow storm but, with the snow melted by Monday dozens of volunteers hit the trails for spring cleanup.

“We’re thankful for the weather,” said Pat, an employee with SaskEnergy. “It was supposed to be on Friday and it was changed to today, and today’s a lot nicer than it would have been on Friday for sure.”

The 42nd annual spring cleaning campaign got off to a strong start with businesses, volunteers and community groups gathering more than 15 bags full of litter before lunchtime.

“It’s amazing when you think of 42 years of Meewasin being here and doing this,” said Ward 9 councillor Bev Dubois. “And all the volunteers that have come out and give their time, the various community associations, service clubs, it’s just what we do in Saskatoon, and it makes my heart full.”

Meewasin Valley Authority staff say the spirit of making our city cleaner is infectious.

“I think there’s something to be said about when you see other people cleaning, you want to be a part of the fun,” said Samantha Cowan, volunteer experience coordinator. “At a certain point, you start getting used to the action of cleaning up and when you see garbage you get excited.”

Over the years, Cowan says they’ve found some unusual items.

“Today we found a coffee maker in the river, we found a motherboard, we found a shoe,” she said. “Actually we do find some really nice shoes in the river valley, but we do also have a fair amount of electronics this time around.”

The 2022 campaign collected over 11 thousand kilograms of litter, and Cowan hopes to have even more volunteers and bags of garbage picked up this year.

Volunteers are encouraged to register with Meewasin Valley Authority to pick up free materials until May 30.