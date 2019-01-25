A Saskatoon man has invented a product that aims to make it easier to regulate the temperature in your home.

It’s called the Uctupus and it’s a three-component system that works in any single-family home with forced air heat.

A venting system opens or closes to allow more or less air to flow into a room, temperature sensors are placed in each room or zone and a main controller is hooked to the existing main thermostat.

It was given its name because the system functions like an octopus, according to inventor Soheil Akbar, with a brain and arms which represent the different components.

Market research has told him Saskatchewan homeowners have problems with heat in their home, he said.

"We're trying to deliver the flow based on the demand of every room or every zone to have the same type of feeling all over the house all year round."

He works out of Co-labs at Innovation Place, which helps new inventors get their ideas off the ground. He started out alone but now has a team of five.

Residential energy auditor David Fetsch with Sun Ridge Residential said: “Dampening down one place doesn't always mean it's going to show up someplace else where it's needed, but if that duct work is good then that's a wonderful set up to have because that would be really desirable.”

Akbar says they’ve considered all variables like this in the design.

"That's a part of the story and we're not increasing the pressure inside the ducts drastically so that's it’s going to be everywhere. It's going to be very carefully and precisely done."

It’s hoped that the invention will be on the market next year. It’s set to cost between $1,500 and $2,000 depending on the size of the home and number of zones.