More than 200 proud owners showed off their prized possessions at the 58th annual Draggins Rod and Custom car show in Saskatoon.

There were cars from all over western Canada, Manitoba, and even the state of Kentucky.

Arie Van Duyvendyk’s Truck was one of many vehicles at the show that had story behind it.

The car owner was just 20-years-old when he moved to Saskatoon.

“We came here in January '53. And I went to the car dealer...we needed a truck,” he said.

Van Duyvendyk said he needed the truck for his budding business, Dutch Growers. He landed on a 1952 GMC 9300, a truck his family drove for more than 25 years before stowing it away in 1979.

Van Duyvendyk said, “The truck had been working very hard in the fields all the time, so it had lots of cuts and dents,” but you wouldn’t know it by the truck’s appearance.

His family breathed new life into the old truck to celebrate Dutch Growers' 65th anniversary.

“Ever since I graduated high school I had my eye on this truck that I want to finish it. It just took a long time, but like most restoration projects, it does. But we finally got er’ done and it's been great,” Van Duyvendyk’s son, Rick, said.

Like The Van Duyvenky family, many of the car owners at the show have put great detail into their vehicles.

“They build these cars because they're unique, they're different, you don't see them every day....they finish them to levels that you've never seen in the factory,” Bruno Konecsni of Draggins Saskatoon said.

Konesci said owners have spent a lot of time and money pursuing their passion of cars.

“Cars are a very meaningful part of people's existence, particularly here in western Canada. There's lots of distance to cover. Automobiles become not only an appliance, but a lot of the time after that there becomes a relationship almost with the vehicle,” he said.

As for the Van Duyvendyk family, their old truck has evolved into a family heirloom, which has been preserved and passed down through the generations.

“When it came out of the trailer I was just about in tears, like it was quite something. It was emotional,” Rick Van Duyvendyk said.

The family truck, along with hundreds of others, will be on display until Sunday.