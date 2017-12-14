Medication stolen in armed robbery
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 7:38AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, December 14, 2017 7:50AM CST
Saskatoon Police are on the lookout for two suspects after an armed robbery resulted in medication being stolen from a home in the 400 block of Avenue E south.
Police responded to the report of the robbery just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. The victim says two men forced their way into his home. One was carrying a rifle and the other had a baseball bat. The suspects took his medications and fled on foot. The victim received minor injuries.
The first suspect is described as a 20-year-old man, standing around 5’10 with a chubby face. He was wearing a grey hoodie that covered his face, and was carrying a baseball bat.
The second suspect is in his late teens to early 20’s, with dark hair and a dark complexion. There is no description of his clothing. He was carrying a rifle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More Stories
- No fatalities, 25 people accounted for after plane crash in northern Sask.
- Family of baby killed by teen reading victim impact statements
- Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Wednesday night
- Medication stolen in armed robbery
- Senior PMO staffer under investigation for alleged inappropriate behaviour 1
- 'What kind of Grinch drives a red Corvette?': Thief steals package off man's doorstep 2
- Mother of nine-year-old with cystic fibrosis pushing for Orkambi coverage 1
- Saskatchewan patients stand by MS treatment deemed ‘ineffective' 1