A new poll conducted by Leger for The Canadian Press has found many Canadians support medical assisted dying, but it’s a different story in the prairies.

The survey was conducted online in early January. Its results found 86 per cent of respondents support medically assisted dying (MAID), in the case if someone has a serious disease with little hope for recovery.

A total of 74 per cent of people surveyed said the practice of MAID should be accessible to people with incurable diseases even when the diagnoses is not fatal.

The study also determined that support for MAID was much lower in the prairies with just 66 per cent of people surveyed in Saskatchewan and Manitoba supporting an increased broader range for assisted dying qualifications.

Dr. Lillian Thorpe, a geriatric psychiatrist who helps family throughout the process of medically assisted dying, has witnessed more than 250 medically assisted deaths since 2016.

“It is profoundly moving to be with a person as they often like to talk for a long time about their lives and what their life was like, and what was good about their life and what they would change about their life,” said Thorpe.

According to the survey, the province of Quebec had 86 per cent support for MAID, which was the highest percentage of respondents in instances where patients are not close to death.

"There is a higher uptake than other urban areas and we are probably more of a rural province then much of the province,” said Thorpe.

For the study, 1,552 randomly selected Canadians were surveyed.

There have been 248 medically assisted death in Saskatchewan since 2016, according to the province.