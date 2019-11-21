SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have recovered over $5,000 dollars in medical supplies taken from a porch of a home in the city's Riversdale neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The boxes contained medical bandages for nearly two-year-old Leo Leptich, a toddler living with epidermolysis bullosa, according to the boy's family.

Tuesday evening, Leo's family shared a video captured by a doorbell camera that appeared to show two women taking the boxes from the porch.

The toddler relies on the bandages to prevent painful cuts or blistering associated with his rare and painful skin condition, often referred to as "butterfly skin."

A video posted by Leo's father Adam Leptich on Facebook Thursday morning shows the boy sitting on the recovered boxes.

"Thank you everybody," Leo says.

Two women are facing charges in connection with the incident, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Guns and gang unit officers assisted in the investigation that led to the recovery of the missing supplies and the arrest of the suspects, the release said.

Two women, ages 22 and 23, are charged with theft over $5,000.

This is a developing story. More details to come.