SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Nadine Wilson’s mediation case has been pushed to Dec. 2 following a provincial court adjournment earlier this week.

Wilson faced two assault charges following an incident in March.

Complaints came from a woman who was married to Wilson’s late father and the woman’s son.

Wilson stepped down from her role as provincial secretary earlier this year.

Her lawyer, Mark Brayford, said the case doesn’t warrant a criminal trial and if the mediation is successful, the charges would be withdrawn.

Wilson was first elected in 2007 and won re-election in 2011 and 2016.