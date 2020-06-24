SASKATOON -- The Medavie Health Foundation is donating $100,000 to the White Buffalo Youth Lodge.

The donation was part of Medavie Health Service's $5 million COVID-19 Response Fund established to help communities address immediate needs and navigate through the pandemic.

It’s the largest donation the foundation has made in western Canada.

Troy Davies, a spokesperson for the Medavie Foundation, was very happy with how the cause is helping those in need.

"We're happy to be able to step up and basically support children, and Indigenous, and elders in this community. To make sure that they're getting food. So from our paramedics, this is something we are extremely proud of."

The money donated to the White Buffalo Youth Lodge will be used to support an Emergency Food Security Program, which was put in place around March to help people obtain necessary food items.

When the Emergency Food Program was started, hundreds of volunteers from both the Lodge and other organizations have been dealing around 15,000 meals daily.

Mark Arcand, Tribal Chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council, attended the donation event and shared his thoughts on the significance of the donation.

“As a Tribal Chief, it’s significant,” said Arcand. “You see the community coming together to support a good cause which was during the pandemic.”