

CTV Saskatoon





Mountain Equipment Co-op is coming to Saskatoon. The outdoor lifestyle retailer announced on Tuesday that they’ll be opening their first Saskatchewan store in 2020.

The store will be located at Midtown Plaza, and will be about 20,000 square feet in size.

The business runs as a consumer co-operative, meaning shoppers have to buy a membership to be able to purchase products.

“MEC’s new store in the heart of Saskatoon will support our 60,000 existing members in the province and encourage new ones to join the fold,” said MEC CEO David Labistour in a written release. “Saskatoon is the province’s gateway city to outdoor recreation – our new store will bring our product selection, programs and services to more members and be closer to where they live, work and play.”

Back in May, consumers voted MEC the second most Canadian brand.

This will be MEC’s 25th location in Canada.