Meadow Lake RCMP have released sketches of two suspects in a shooting last month.

In the early morning of June 30, 2019 Meadow Lake RCMP responded to a complaint of a woman shot in the arm in an apartment building, according to a news release.

The victim had been laying in her bedroom when she was struck by a bullet shot from a different room within the same apartment during an argument between two unknown males, who fled the apartment shortly after.

The males had been occasionally staying with the victim and her boyfriend. The names of the two males are not known to the victim as it is believed they had been using another name, police say.

One suspect is describes as about 40-years-old, five-foot-six to five-foot-nine with a thin build and a receding hairline with short braids. He spoke with an accent and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants.

The second suspect is about six feet tall with a heavier build, glasses and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey jogging pants.

They are believed to be from the Edmonton area.