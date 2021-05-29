SASKATOON -- Meadow Lake RCMP is looking to confirm the safety of a woman reportedly in distress and possibly 'held against her will' in the backseat of a vehicle.

RCMP say they received a call Friday at approximately 6:25 p.m., according to a news release.

It was reported the woman could be heard screaming from the backseat of a 'brown or tan' 2000-2005 Chevrolet Cavalier in the parking lot of the Petro Gas station on the Flying Dust First Nation between 6:10 and 6:15 p.m.

RCMP say a man and woman were seen in the front seats of the vehicle and at one point, the woman got into the backseat with the other woman in distress and attempted to subdue her.

The car left the gas station heading east on the service road towards Highway 55 in the direction of Green Lake, the release said.

The man and driver of the vehicle is described as Caucasian with dyed blue hair. He was wearing a jacket with a large white "YZ" symbol on the back and symbols running down the sleeves.

The woman with him in the passenger seat of the vehicle is also described as Caucasian but with dyed red hair. She was wearing a black and white shirt with grey pants.

RCMP say there is no description for the woman in the backseat.

It's unknown if a criminal offence has occurred and police are looking to confirm the safety of the woman in the backseat of the car.

Police are asking anyone who sees the vehicle or people matching the descriptions to be cautious and not engage them and call police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570or 310-RCMP. In an emergency, always call 911.