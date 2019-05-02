

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit and Meadow Lake RCMP on Tuesday executed a search warrant on a home in Meadow Lake in relation to an investigation into the sharing of child pornography on social media in January.

Shawn Timothy Sullivan, 58, is charged with possessing child pornography and making available child pornography, RCMP say.

He was released before a Justice of the Peace for court on May 27 in Meadow Lake.