SASKATOON -- The Meadow Lake Hospital will not be offering obstetrical services until further notice, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release issued Friday evening, the SHA said this disruption will begin immediately.

Patients who require the services will be screened and re-directed to the Lloydminster Hospital or the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon, the SHA said.

The children’s hospital will also be taking high risk patients.

The SHA did not give a reason for the disruption in obstetrical services.