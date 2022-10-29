Meadow Lake dad-to-be becomes Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire

A Meadow Lake man won a million dollars two days before his daughter was born according to Sask. Lotteries

Stacey Lamothe said he didn’t believe his Lotto Max ticket was a winner. Lamothe scanned the ticket twice just to be sure.

He then called over a friend afterward and told them;

“I think this machine is crazy!”

“My friend told me, ‘You won a million dollars!’” he recalled.

However, he still took his ticket to the cashier to be sure.

“I finally got to sleep last night,” he laughed while picking up his cheque. “I wasn’t sleeping right after I won or right after the baby was born.”

He said he already has some plans for his winnings.

“I’m going to finish building my house, and I want to take my kids to Vancouver,” he said. He added he is hoping to buy a new vehicle as well.

Lamothe purchased his ticket at the Fas Gas at 216 9th Avenue West in Meadow Lake.