Patrick Maze has been re-elected for a fourth term as president of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation.

He was re-elected at the STF’s annual meeting of council Friday. Maze said when it comes to the next teaching year, educators’ voices need to be restored in the decision-making process that eventually impacts their daily working lives. He suggested decisions are made by the education ministry and other provincial leaders without properly consulting teachers.

“Partnerships need to be substantially improved and there is a lot of distrust in the sector as a result of the fact that too often teachers are not feeling part of the consultation process,” Maze said in a news release. “There are lots of opportunities for government to reconnect with teachers and we’re hoping that will happen.”

Education minister Gordon Wyant addressed teachers at the meeting on Thursday and said building relationships is important.

He said money is important – the province reinstated $30 million in this year’s budget after $54 million was stripped in last year’s budget – but that a good working relationship and trust is crucial.