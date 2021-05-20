SASKATOON -- Mayor Charlie Clark outlined his vision for the future of Saskatoon during a virtual state of the City address.

Clark asked listeners to think about Saskatoon 15 years from now, and where people would be working and living.

"I want to make sure that we are making the right decisions in the right areas so that were laying the groundwork for a strong future," Clark said.

The Mayor said the city needs to commit objectives like having a thriving downtown, citing work on a new downtown entertainment district which includes a new arena.

"We are moving ahead with the development of the new downtown entertainment district, with an integrated bus rapid transit system. We are finalizing the site location and pursuing all of the options for how to finance the entertainment district without relying on property taxes."

Clark added, Saskatoon needs to look to become global leader in research, technology and manufacturing.

"The best cities with the best job opportunities are the ones making plans now to be connected cities," Clark said, adding that investing in jobs for the future is important.

He said the city needs to commit to be safe and healthy, as well as becoming more inclusive to better reflect the diversity of the population.

“I know that being a thriving city in 15 years, mean being a safe city. A city where streets, neighbourhoods and business districts are gathering places for people of all walks of life. Where gangs have moved on because our young people are safe, and graduating from high school and finding opportunities here.” Clark said.

The Mayor said increasingly toxic drugs, weapons and inequality, along with the pandemic, have created challenges. He wants to see good housing options, and well supported harm reduction programs to help ensure Saskatoon becomes a safer place,

“Housing plus supports. The supports that keep people stabilized and off the streets.”

Clark says accomplishing this will mean accessing federal housing dollars as well as strengthening working with the province as a key partner.