SASKATOON -- With the City of Saskatoon looking for ways to manage the economic and financial impact of COVID-19, the provincial budget is offering more money in revenue sharing.

The budget also has the Municipal Economic Enhancement Program which totals $150 million and will help support investments in infrastructure to stimulate economic recovery and encourage local job creation. Saskatoon will get just above $35 million of that.

Mayor Charlie Clark said he is still going through budget details but said it's important for Saskatoon to continue its role as a main driver of the provincial economy.

"It's a good budget for ensuring that the city can continue to be an engine for the recovery and the economy and to provide the essential services that our residents rely on,” Clark said.

There is money to begin planning and design for the replacement of St. Frances Elementary School and the consolidation of Princess Alexandra, King George and Pleasant Hill elementary schools.

On the housing front, there is the PST rebate for new residential construction, which was introduced in April, and appears to be showing signs of working.

"I don't know if any other provinces in the country can say that their permits being pulled are actually higher this year compared to last year,” said Chris Guerette, CEO of the Saskatoon and Region Homebuilders Association.

The budget has an overall increase of $33 million for mental health and addictions services. There is money for new detox beds in Saskatoon. And there is money for harm reduction services, more naloxone kits, needle exchange and safer inhalation supplies.

There is a one per cent increase for the University of Saskatchewan which was announced in March.