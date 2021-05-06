SASKATOON -- Various drive-through and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are available in Saskatchewan for those who are eligible.

But the days and hours they are open can change daily.

Here’s where to go today to get your COVID-19 shot in Saskatoon and the surrounding areas.

The eligible age for the general population is now 35.

People who are considered medically vulnerable and have a doctor's note or those working in qualifying frontline occupations with required proof of employment are also eligible.

More information is available from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Saskatoon location was scheduled to be closed.

North Battleford

​391 Yellowhead Highway #16​​​​, West of Battleford

Drive-Thru Site

9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (lunch break from 12 p.m. – 12:50 p.m.)

Prince Albert

#1 Pine Street – HWY 2 North- RM #491​ (Thorpe's Industry - access via Central Ave across the river)

Drive-Thru Site

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.​​​​​