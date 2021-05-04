Advertisement
May 5: Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 4:03PM CST
SASKATOON -- Various drive-through and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are available in Saskatchewan for those who are eligible.
But the days and hours they are open can change daily.
Here’s where to go today to get your COVID-19 shot in Saskatoon and the surrounding areas.
The eligible age for the general population is now 37.
More information is available from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
Saskatoon
Prairieland Park
Drive-Thru Site
8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Martensville
901 3rd St North (Northridge Centennial Community Centre)
Walk-in Site
8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
North Battleford
391 Yellowhead Highway #16, West of Battleford
Drive-Thru Site
12:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Lloydminster
5521 49 Avenue (Exhibition Grounds)
Drive-Thru Site
9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
