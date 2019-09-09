Dalmeny was hit with a string of graffiti incidents this weekend.

Dalmeny Police Chief Scott Rowe said he hasn’t seen vandalism to this magnitude in at least 10 years.

Numerous homes, a semi-trailer and some of the town’s property were covered with spray paint, according to police.

On Saturday around 2 a.m., Dalmeny police received a call about two suspicious people around a vacant home listed for sale.

Officers found the interior of the home, including kitchen appliances and walls, had been covered in spray paint.

“That was just the tip of the iceberg,” Chief Rowe told CTV News.

Later, police learned the town’s industrial area and other properties had also been vandalized.

No charges have been laid and officers ask anyone with information to contact police.