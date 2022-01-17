Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Saskatoon's Prarieland Park to reopen Tuesday

The mass vaccine clinic at Prairieland Park will reopen to booked appointments on Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

The clinic, which had been open until Dec. 23, 2021, was previously located in Hall E and has been moved to Hall B.

"The square footage of Hall B (40,000 sq ft) will allow the immunization team to meet the continued demand for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and flu shots," the health authority said in a news release.

The new location will also start accepting walk-ins on Thursday.

The clinic offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, as well as flu shots.