SASKATOON -- Following the provincial government's announcement that school divisions now have the option of making mask use mandatory, Saskatoon Public Schools has adjusted its back-to-school plan.

In a post on Facebook, the division said students in Grades 4 through 12 will be required to wear a mask in schools when it is not possible to maintain physical distancing.

"At Saskatoon Public Schools, we believe masks are vital for protecting the health and well-being of our students and staff members," the post said.

During a news conference held over Zoom last week, Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation president Patrick Maze said he had consulted with pre-K and Kindergarten teachers who say younger children can learn to wear masks.

Maze is among those pushing for mandatory masking policies in schools.

Masks will also be recommended for kids attending pre-K through Grade 3.

All staff, visitors, parents and caregivers entering schools will also be required to wear masks, the division said.

