SASKATOON -- As of Friday, the use of non-medical masks in indoor public spaces is required in Saskatoon.

The rule also came into effect for Regina and Prince Albert.

Whether in a grocery store, at a hockey rink or in a place of worship, a non-medical face mask must be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The new public health order applies to common areas of condo and apartment buildings, lobbies — and even while taking a cab or using a ridesharing service. Masks will be required under the order for at least 28 days.

The Saskatoon area had 295 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.

Under the order, mask use is not mandatory in these locations:

Workplaces to which the public does not have access; unless masks are mandated by the workplace

Private homes and residences except for service workers and visitors

Private areas of long-term care homes, personal care homes, group homes, and assisted living

Private resident areas of communal living, hospitality and workplace accommodations

Also, masks can be removed in restaurants and bars while eating or drinking while seated in designated areas.

Only children under two years of age, people engaged in exercise or anyone who is unable to remove a mask without assistance are exempt from the new public health order.

The province has provided multiple examples of locations where masks are required: