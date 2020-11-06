Advertisement
Masks now mandatory for indoor public spaces in Saskatoon to prevent COVID-19 spread
A woman wearing a mask is seen grocery shopping in this file photo. (Anna Shvets/Pexels)
SASKATOON -- As of Friday, the use of non-medical masks in indoor public spaces is required in Saskatoon.
The rule also came into effect for Regina and Prince Albert.
Whether in a grocery store, at a hockey rink or in a place of worship, a non-medical face mask must be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The new public health order applies to common areas of condo and apartment buildings, lobbies — and even while taking a cab or using a ridesharing service. Masks will be required under the order for at least 28 days.
The Saskatoon area had 295 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.
Under the order, mask use is not mandatory in these locations:
- Workplaces to which the public does not have access; unless masks are mandated by the workplace
- Private homes and residences except for service workers and visitors
- Private areas of long-term care homes, personal care homes, group homes, and assisted living
- Private resident areas of communal living, hospitality and workplace accommodations
Also, masks can be removed in restaurants and bars while eating or drinking while seated in designated areas.
Only children under two years of age, people engaged in exercise or anyone who is unable to remove a mask without assistance are exempt from the new public health order.
The province has provided multiple examples of locations where masks are required:
- All healthcare facilities
- All long-term care, personal care homes and assisted living facilities
- Pharmacies
- Medical service centres and offices
- Retail businesses
- Shopping centres and malls
- Personal services businesses, such as hair and nail salons, spas, body art facilities, except during services that require removing a mask
- Places for cultural or entertainment services or activities, such as movie theatres, arcades, concerts and other performances
- Places for sports and recreational activities, such as a gym, ice arena, pool, gymnastic facility, dance facility or indoor court or field facility, except while participating in physical exertion
- Places for events, such as conferences and receptions
- Municipal, provincial or federal government locations offering services to the public
- Common areas of tourist accommodations, such as lobbies, elevators and hallways
- Common areas of office buildings, such as lobbies, elevators and hallways, but not private offices
- Common areas of condo and apartment buildings, such as lobbies, elevators and hallways, but not the private apartment or condo itself.
- Public areas of a university or college campus, such as library or student union building, classrooms, hallways and other common areas, but not labs, offices or residences (dormitories)
- Train or bus stations, ferry terminals and airports
- Public transport, including cabs, rideshare services and carpooling.