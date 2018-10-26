

CTV Saskatoon





The highways ministry says the new overpasses at Martensville and Warman are open nearly a year ahead of schedule.

The official opening took place for both on the Warman overpass at Highway 11 Friday morning.

Both structures had already opened to the public but dignitaries took advantage of a short term closure in Warman to officially celebrate their completion.

The opening of the overpasses allows drivers to travel over the highway on a bridge and also provides safer access onto the highway in both directions.