SASKATOON -- A McDonald's restaurant in Martensville has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

On Nov. 8, McDonald's issued a news release stating that out of an abundance of caution, the company made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant located at 100 Centennial Drive North in Martensville for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a third party.

All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available, the news release said. The employee last worked on Nov. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Any guests who may have visited the restaurant during the specific date and time is asked to follow directions from the Saskatchewan Health Authority, according to the news release.