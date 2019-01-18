

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a Martensville man with three child pornography offences.

The charges stemmed from a complaint in November 2018. On Thursday, members of the ICE Unit and RCMP found “numerous devices” and child pornography while executing a search warrant at a Martensville home.

Dale Edward Blair, 32, was arrested and had been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one point of making child pornography available.

He was on day-parole for previous child pornography charges. That parole has been revoked and he is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.