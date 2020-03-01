SASKATOON -- City crews are out cleaning up streets after the province experienced another spell of winter weather as calendars turn over to March.

Police said it has responded to five collisions since six 6 a.m. on Sunday, none of which resulted in anybody being taken to hospital.

Saskatchewan RCMP were also busy on Saturday night as several highways experienced “extremely poor road conditions” according to a RCMP release.

RCMP warned commuters of the conditions on highway 14 between Macklin and Wilkie, stating visibility was near zero and roads were icy.

RCMP recommends drivers check local weather and the highway hotline to check on road conditions before travelling.