SASKATOON -- While many look forward to Boxing Day for big deals, a lot of hockey fans mark the day on their calendar, looking forward to big goals as they watch future Canadian stars represent their country.

Sports On Tap in Saskatoon saw plenty of fans come to watch the Canada Russia game, fans who have been watching nearly their whole lives.

"I’ve been watching every year since I was a kid, as long as I can remember," said hockey fan Cole Garrett. "It’s definitely tradition."

Canada won an important game one against the United States, winning 6-4 as the tournament opened up on boxing day.

"The game went perfect because we won," Longtime World Junior fan Jose Camacho said, happy with the outcome.

The outcome in the next game versus Russia had a less than ideal outcome for Canada, losing 6-0.

"A couple of weak goals, a couple of bad deflections and then all-in-all just not getting what they need from the back end," Garrett said about the effort against Russia.

The loss against Russia means the whole pool is tied. America, Germany, Russia, Czech Republic, and Canada are all sitting at one win and one loss, meaning wins going forward will be that much more important to make it to the elimination round.

Fans like Camacho aren’t too worried about one loss, even if it was 6-0 to a pretty big rival.

"I think Canada always comes back and does what they do best. They win."