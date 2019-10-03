RCMP are looking for a suspect in the death of a man in Big Island Lake Cree Territory.

Jonathan Dufraine. 38, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Zane Kiseyinewakup, which occurred on Wednesday, police say.

Dufraine is considered armed and dangerous, police say. He is described as five-foot-six and 130 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen last seen wearing grey jogging pants, a black sweater, a red ball cap with a black brim, black shoes and a red bandana tied around his neck.

He was last seen travelling in a grey 1996 Chevrolet Lumina four-door car, with Saskatchewan license plate 077LPV.

Dufraine is known to visit the Big Island Cree Lake Territory, Loon Lake, Makwa Sahgaiecan First Nation and Ministikwan First Nation areas.

Big Island Lake Cree Territory is about 105 kilometres west of Meadow Lake.