

CTV Saskatoon





The RCMP has charged a woman with manslaughter after a man was found dead in a residence in the East View Trailer Court on Sunday.

Police say Dennis Hyman was found dead in the trailer court. RCMP Major Crimes and Tisdale Forensic Identification Service all responded to the death. An autopsy is scheduled for July 30 in Saskatoon.

Lucinda Rose Smith, 46, has been charged with manslaughter. She is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m.