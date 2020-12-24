SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon has issued mandatory water restrictions effective immediately.

They are expected to be in effect until 6 p.m. unless restrictions are extended.

Residents must limit their water use to essential activities, according to an emergency alert issued late Thursday morning.

Examples of essential use include cooking, hand washing, keeping surfaces clean and short showers.

Due to large amounts of sanding in the river, the primary intake of the Water Treatment Plant has been significantly impacted, which is also affecting filtration capacity, according to a news release.

“The plant is switching to the backup intake on site and making adjustments at the water treatment plant to return them to normal operating conditions,” the release said.

“This change is more effective at lower flow rates and that is why we are requesting residents and business to limit their water use. We are hopeful we will be able to have the upset conditions resolved in the next six hours.”

The city says water quality is not affected.