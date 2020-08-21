SASKATOON -- City of Saskatoon administration recommends that non-medical face masks be required when traveling on Saskatoon Transit beginning Sept. 1.

The move would allow Saskatoon Transit to safely operate full-seated loads and meet demand on all fixed route and Access Transit buses, the city said in a news release.

“The health and well-being of our employees and residents continues to be our priority in putting these recommendations forward,” Pamela Goulden-McLeod, director of emergency management, said in the release.

“By following the recommended safety precautions, and wearing a non-medical face mask indoors, we can continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community and protect the health of our family, friends and neighbours.”

Administration is also recommending that non-medical face masks be recommended, but not required, when accessing indoor City-operated facilities and services to protect the health and safety of residents and employees.

The Governance & Priorities Committee is scheduled to consider the recommendations on Monday.

The City says it would focus on educating and informing the public of COVID-19 safety precautions and the use of masks, rather than enforcement.