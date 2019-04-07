

CTV Saskatoon





A man and a woman are in hospital after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian and a parked car at 23 St. and Ave. R, on Saturday evening, according to a police release.

The pedestrian, a 45-year-old man was taken to Royal University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The 45-year-old woman driving the vehicle was taken to St. Paul’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation into the collision is still ongoing and no charges have been laid.