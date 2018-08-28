

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police arrested a man and a woman in possession of more than 21 grams of methamphetamine.

Around midnight Tuesday, patrol officers saw a Ford Focus with the wrong license plate around Avenue D and 39th Street West. They stopped the car in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 1800 block of Idylwyld Drive North.

A 41-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were inside the vehicle, which contained methamphetamine, drug packaging, a scale, cash, cell phones and a loaded, sawed-off rifle and ammunition.

The man faces nine firearm-related charges and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman is charged with possession of methamphetamine.