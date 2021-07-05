SASKATOON -- A 51-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man are dead after being in distress in the water Saturday on Turtle Lake, off the shore on Thunderchild First Nation.

RCMP say the woman had been swimming and began to struggle and the man went in to help before struggling as well.

Others nearby brought them, both unresponsive, to shore.

They were declared dead by EMS. Both were from from Thunderchild First Nation.