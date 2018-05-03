

CTV Saskatoon





A man ran towards Saskatoon Police Headquarters, and was later arrested and charged, after being confronted by officers for carrying a knife Wednesday evening.

Police responded to a call of a man carrying a large knife in the area of Idylwyld Drive North and 22nd Street West at 6 p.m.

The 31-year-old man refused to comply with officers and ran towards the police’s headquarters.

Police say officers confronted and arrested the man in the vestibule of the police station.

The man has been charged with carrying a weapon dangerous to the public and breach of undertaking.