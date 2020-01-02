SASKATOON -- A 32-year-old man escaped custody in La Ronge on Thursday, RCMP say.

John Riley Sanderson was being escorted from the court house to a transport vehicle when he freed himself from restraints and ran from the officers to an unknown direction, according to a news release.

He is described as five-foot-seven weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Some of his visible tattoos include: “LA” under the left eye, “MARY ROSE” on the left side of his neck, “VERONICA” on the right side of his neck, and tattoos all around both his arms.

At the time of escape, Sanderson was wearing Correctional Services clothing consisting of green pants, a grey shirt, and a blue and white plaid patterned jacket with letters “PACC” written clearly across the back.

Police believe Sanderson is still within the La Ronge tri-community.

Sanderson has a history of violent offences and should not be approached, RCMP say.