Man with gunshot wound dies in hospital, Saskatoon police say

Saskatoon police are investigating after a 27-year-old man died after reporting being shot.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, the man waved down a police officer and said that he had been shot in the 200 block of Avenue O South, police said in a news release.

Paramedics took the man to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.