Man with gun taken into custody following standoff
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, September 15, 2019 7:03PM CST
Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2019 5:22AM CST
A 33-year-old man who barricaded himself in a residence in the 300 block of Ave. T south has been taken into custody.
Police responded to the scene early Sunday afternoon, following a report of a man with a gun. Tactical Support and Crisis Negotiators were on scene, helping with the situation.
The man is facing numerous firearms-related charges.