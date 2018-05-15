

CTV Saskatoon





A man carrying a gun was arrested in Saskatoon on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Avenue F South and 18th Street West around 3 p.m. after reports of a man with a gun. According to police, the man went into the yard of a home in the 400 block of Avenue F South. He was arrested in the yard.

Police say charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.