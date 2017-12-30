

CTV Saskatoon





A man with a canister of bear spray demanded cash from a Saskatoon business on Friday night, police say.

Police are investigating the business on the 1800 block of Broadway Avenue where the man ran away with an unknown amount of money before officers arrived at the scene, according to a police press release.

The man is a 5-foot-8, Caucasian and was wearing a military-type hoodie with a white mask.

No one was injured in this incident.

Police are asking the public to call 306-975-8300 with any information.