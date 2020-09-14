SASKATOON -- A man who says he wrestled the gun away from a shooter at Candle Lake says the shooting incident was a case of domestic abuse and an innocent life was lost.

“There’s bullet holes through my house, though my bedroom walls, though my kitchen, it’s not home anymore,” said Taylor Judge about the suite he shared with his girlfriend Kayleah Althouse.

Kayleah’s 14-year-old brother, Chase Althouse, died at the scene of the altercation at their home on Industrial Drive in the Resort Village of Candle Lake.

Chase had called his 26-year-old sister, Kayleah Althouse, and her boyfriend 27-year-old, Taylor Judge, asking for help.

Judge says Kayleah and Chase' mom’s boyfriend, who Judge identified as 49-year-old Troy Thompson, was being abusive to her.

“He was assaulting her. Chase described it as slapping and hitting and becoming violent,” said Judge.

After the phone call, Kayleah drove to a residence on Steen Place and picked up her brother Chase and then went back a house on to pick up their mom, Pamela Althouse. Judge says about ten minutes after getting the family safely into their suite, Thompson came to the door with a gun and tried to remove Pamela from the suite.

“Troy was trying to pull Pam out the door. And we wouldn't let her go. He yanked her out the door, and then pushed her in through the door and pulled out his firearm and started shooting into the crowd of us that were standing at the door and we reacted and we pushed out and got him on the ground. And we wrestled and tried to get control of the fire arm and it went off a couple of times.”

Judge says his first instinct was to grab the gun away from Thompson who was shooting at them. He eventually got the gun away but Thompson had fired it a couple of times during the altercation.

Judge says the weapon Thompson came to the door with was identified as a CZ-75 . 40 caliber handgun.

“I started to hit him with it (the gun) as he was fleeing, and he got back in his truck and drove off. And we turned around and saw Chase there, lying on the ground. He had been hit twice.”

Judge called 911. They performed CPR on Chase until first responders arrived.

Judge said his phone showed it took 37 minutes for help to arrive from the time he placed the call. He says the altercation with Thompson lasted less than a few minutes and he could smell alcohol on Thompson at the time.

“We were trying to keep them safe and we weren’t expecting that he’d show up and do what he did,” said Judge. “I saw what was going on and I reacted without thinking at all. I was terrified of course but not at the time. At the time, it was preserve life and do what you can, fight for yours because in I’m my opinion he was coming to kill us all,” said Judge.

Judge says one thing he takes away from all of this is if you have a feeling that someone is in danger, make a call ahead of time to law enforcement.

“If things are bad, get out. End the cycle of abuse before it snowballs,” said Judge.

An information release from the RCMP confirmed the incident took place on Sat. Sept. 12, 2020, just before 10:00 p.m.

Smeaton, Nipawin and Prince Albert RCMP Detachments along with EMS immediately responded to the scene. All occupants were escorted to a safe location while the RCMP began to search for the suspect responsible for the shooting.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Emergency Response Team along with Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Services, Saskatchewan Conservation Officers and the Saskatoon Police Service aircraft assisted with the incident.

RCMP say at approximately 6 a.m., on September 13, a 49-year-old man was located deceased inside a residence on Steen Place in Candle Lake. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There were no other occupants in the residence at the time.