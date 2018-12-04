A man who taunted Saskatoon Crime Stoppers in a social media post has been arrested, the group says.

Leslie Joseph Vermette, a suspect believed to be involved with breaking into nine Saskatoon apartment buildings and stealing residents’ mail, commented “catch me if u can pigs” on a Crime Stoppers Facebook post last month. Saskatoon Crime Stoppers responded by messaging “challenge accepted.”

It now it appears that it’s mission accomplished. In a Facebook post, the organization says Vermette has been arrested.

“Thanks to the media and everyone who helped spread the word! But, a huge shoutout to the Saskatoon Police Service’s Patrol and GIS officers who were relentless in their pursuit. It was them who finally crushed this challenge,” the post says.

Vermette allegedly worked with Bradly Waselenchuck during the break-and-enters. Waselenchuck is also the subject of a warrant from Regina police for being unlawfully at large.

Police have not said if any charges have been laid.